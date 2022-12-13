Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Insider Duncan W. A. Budge Sells 5,105 Shares of Stock

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) insider Duncan W. A. Budge sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.59), for a total value of £27,413.85 ($33,632.50).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DNE opened at GBX 505 ($6.20) on Tuesday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 452.78 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 555 ($6.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £66.34 million and a PE ratio of 510.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 509.56.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

