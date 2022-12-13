DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Pentair were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

