DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 819 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Denbury were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Denbury by 112.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Denbury by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $80,000.

DEN stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

