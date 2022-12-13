DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $200.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

