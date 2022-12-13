Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

