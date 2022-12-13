Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.