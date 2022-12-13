ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 6,866.7% in November

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 6,866.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

XNGSY opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

