Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,793.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 501.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 784,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 654,003 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

