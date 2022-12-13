Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

