EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,351 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 67,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

