EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

