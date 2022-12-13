Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

