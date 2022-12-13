EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Update

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

EV Biologics Price Performance

OTCMKTS YECO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. EV Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

