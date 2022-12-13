EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Update

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
EV Biologics Price Performance
OTCMKTS YECO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. EV Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
About EV Biologics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EV Biologics (YECO)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.