Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 666.4% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.
In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of XGN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
