Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 666.4% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exagen

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Exagen Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Exagen in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Exagen by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

