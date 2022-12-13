Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXNGet Rating) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 51,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 306,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 97.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.92%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excellon Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXNGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

