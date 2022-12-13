Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 51,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 306,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Excellon Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 97.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.92%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. ( NYSE:EXN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

