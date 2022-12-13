Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

