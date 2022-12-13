Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 527.7% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Stock Performance

Expion360 stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Read More

