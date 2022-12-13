Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 52094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink set a $64.00 price objective on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

About Fate Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

