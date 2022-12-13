Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Nigel Foster Buys 5,000 Shares

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Nigel Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,317.02).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £870.21 million and a PE ratio of 559.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.61. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a one year low of GBX 232 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 315 ($3.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 5.45 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

