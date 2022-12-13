Financial Analysis: Direct Digital (DRCT) vs. Its Rivals

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Direct Digital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Direct Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 74 405 586 7 2.49

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.34%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 109.54%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.95% -81.99% -5.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.05 Direct Digital Competitors $1.36 billion $586.02 million 4.48

Direct Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.