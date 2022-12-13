Financial Comparison: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 1 4 2 0 2.14

Parsons has a consensus target price of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

99.2% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 3.97 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Parsons $3.66 billion 1.33 $64.07 million $0.89 52.97

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% Parsons 2.41% 8.98% 4.45%

Summary

Parsons beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

