Financial Contrast: Credo Technology Group (CRDO) and Its Peers

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is one of 161 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Credo Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Credo Technology Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group Competitors 1728 7930 16375 588 2.59

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.62%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million -$22.18 million -241.67 Credo Technology Group Competitors $3.90 billion $855.44 million 5.50

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Credo Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -5.34% 2.61% 2.26% Credo Technology Group Competitors -75.32% -92.04% -1.35%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

