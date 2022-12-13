Financial Review: Todos Medical (TOMDF) & Its Peers

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) is one of 221 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Todos Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Todos Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million -$43.31 million -0.20 Todos Medical Competitors $1.09 billion $78.84 million 11.30

Todos Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical. Todos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical -360.67% N/A -258.22% Todos Medical Competitors -1,412.15% -134.87% -26.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Todos Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Todos Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Todos Medical Competitors 753 3330 7527 169 2.60

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Todos Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Todos Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Todos Medical peers beat Todos Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

