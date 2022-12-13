Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 65,100 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$176,134.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,041,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,219,585.21.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,407,939.36.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.
- On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.
- On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.
WildBrain Price Performance
TSE WILD opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$510.70 million and a PE ratio of 59.00. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Featured Stories
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.