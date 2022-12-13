Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 65,100 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$176,134.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,041,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,219,585.21.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,407,939.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Price Performance

TSE WILD opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$510.70 million and a PE ratio of 59.00. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About WildBrain

A number of research firms have issued reports on WILD. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

