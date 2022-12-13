First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,849 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Advantage were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FA opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

