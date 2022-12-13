Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) CRO Christopher M. Foskett Sells 4,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fiserv stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
