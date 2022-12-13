Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Trading Down 0.4%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Flow Traders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Flow Traders Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Flow Traders Company Profile

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

