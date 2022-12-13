Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 386.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

