G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of WILC opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.55.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Rating)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.