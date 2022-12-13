General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $3,172,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.