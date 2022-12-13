Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 6%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 271,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 185,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Generation Mining Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$142.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamie Levy purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,321,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,506,528.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

