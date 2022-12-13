Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $182.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.