Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Trading Down 1%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.90. 5,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 24,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $42,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,528,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,528,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,068. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $42,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,988,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,977,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 336,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,522 over the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

