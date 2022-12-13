Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Trading Down 1%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.90. 5,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 24,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Great Elm Group Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
