Group Nine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 18,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNACU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter worth $126,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 7.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

