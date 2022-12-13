Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software Price Performance

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.