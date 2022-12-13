Guy Melamed Buys 24,400 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Guy Melamed purchased 14,285 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50.

VRNS stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.96.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,956,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 240,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

