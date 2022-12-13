Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.0 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

