Head to Head Analysis: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 12.52 $50.28 million $2.44 13.69 MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 12.73 $11.33 million $1.91 7.00

Dividends

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.5%. Brigham Minerals pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 4 1 1 2.50 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 42.07% 18.33% 15.95% MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54%

Volatility & Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats MV Oil Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

