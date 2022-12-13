Head to Head Analysis: Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) vs. RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and RealReal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealReal $467.69 million 0.30 -$236.11 million ($2.22) -0.64

Jeffs’ Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.0% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A RealReal -35.66% -11,650.13% -30.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jeffs’ Brands and RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A RealReal 1 9 5 0 2.27

RealReal has a consensus target price of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 302.59%. Given RealReal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

RealReal beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

