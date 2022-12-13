Head-To-Head Contrast: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) vs. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -2.83 Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 20.91 $733.70 million $3.95 35.91

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52% Franco-Nevada 57.18% 11.27% 10.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Athena Gold and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Athena Gold and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 1 3 5 0 2.44

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $167.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Athena Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

