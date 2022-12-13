Head to Head Survey: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) versus Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -85.83% -55.60% -19.53% Resonate Blends 3,665.58% -79.56% 498.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $387.86 million 17.32 -$342.80 million ($1.67) -14.05 Resonate Blends $30,000.00 99.17 -$4.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Confluent and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Confluent and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 6 6 0 2.50 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Confluent presently has a consensus target price of $35.36, suggesting a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Confluent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Volatility and Risk

Confluent has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats Confluent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

