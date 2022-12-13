Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

