Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 182,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,018,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,806,000 after acquiring an additional 176,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

