Hyperfine (HYPR) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.66, indicating that their average stock price is 1,266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -712.76% -45.64% -26.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyperfine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 92 604 1663 42 2.69

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 249.59%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 76.94%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.34 Hyperfine Competitors $1.05 billion $133.41 million -0.69

Hyperfine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.