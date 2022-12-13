Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Up 2.5%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

