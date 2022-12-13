IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $423.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.