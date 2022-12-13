Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) versus Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Critical Comparison

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ikena Oncology and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 583.45%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Genfit.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -28.27% -23.65% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Genfit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 3.25 -$34.12 million ($1.45) -1.92 Genfit $101.25 million 1.78 $79.57 million N/A N/A

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genfit beats Ikena Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.