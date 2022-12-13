Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Director Buys $308,315.90 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

