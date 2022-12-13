Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Immunocore were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

