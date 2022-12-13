Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at $256,769,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,500 shares of company stock worth $15,155,935. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Shares of NARI opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -165.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

